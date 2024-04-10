5 Things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend: April 12-14

The eclipse, Guardians home opener, and the NCAA Women's Final Four may be over, but that doesn't mean there isn't anything fun to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend.

Here's a list of five fun things to do this weekend:

Fan Expo

If you're a fan of movies, video games, anime and more, this event is for you. Celebrities like Elijah Wood, Rose McGowan, Danny Trejo and more will be heading to the Huntington Convention Center this weekend. For more information on the expo, click here.

Watch footage from the 2022 event below.

Fan Expo brings celebrities, pop culture to Cleveland this weekend

Bach Festival

If listening to classical music is your thing, Baldwin Wallace has the festival for you. The university will be showcasing music from Johann Sebastian Bach all weekend. For more information, click here.

Guardians game

The Guardians will be in town all weekend, facing the New York Yankees. Tickets cost as low as $11. For more information, click here.

In Cahoots, an Evening of Magic & Mentalism with The Alans

Prepare to be amazed. The city's longest-running magic show will be taking over the Alex Theater at The 9 in Cleveland on Saturday night. For more information, click here.

North Union Farmers Market

Are you in need of local produce? The North Union Farmers Market has a market every Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon. For more information, click here.

