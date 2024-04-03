5 things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend: April 5-7

The solar eclipse and the NCAA Women's Final Four are happening in Northeast Ohio this weekend, but what else is going on?

Check out Tourney Town

If prices for the actual Women's Final Four are out of your range, then check out Tourney Town. The Huntington Convention Center will be hosting a festival from Thursday to Sunday filled with special appearances, interactive games, giveaways and more. For more information, click here.

Fans were amped up on Tuesday for The University of Iowa, The University of Connecticut, North Carolina State, and the University of South Carolina's arrival.

Fans are amped up for NCAA Women's Final Four teams' arrival in Cleveland

Dixie's Tupperware Party

Everyone's favorite Tupperware lady (and by everyone, we mean people who actually have one) is bringing her living room to Akron's Civic Theater. The party will take place on Friday and Saturday.

For more information, click here.

Geauga County Solar Eclipse Festival

Starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, the Century Village Museum will be hosting a Solar Eclipse Festival. A new statute called "The Comet" will be unveiled during the event. For more information, click here.

Enchanted Princess Breakfast

If you love Disney, this is the perfect event for your family. At 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, United Skates of America will be hosting an Enchanted Princess Breakfast. For more information, click here.

Total Eclipse Wine Trail

The Grand River Valley will be celebrating the upcoming solar eclipse the only way they know how, by drinking wine. From 12 to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday, wineries in Madison will be hosting eclipse-themed events. For more information, click here.

