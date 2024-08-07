5 Things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend: August 9-11

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Of course, you are.

Here are five things happening in Northeast Ohio this weekend.

Cuyahoga County Fair

It's fair season, and this weekend, it's Cuyahoga County's turn. The fair runs from August 6-11. For more information, click here.

Catch a show

Beautiful, The Carole King Musical will be performing from Thursday to Sunday at the Beck Center in Lakewood. Tickets cost as low as $25. For more information, click here.

Fairport Harbor Village Fest

For the fifth year in a row, you can head to Fairport Harbor and enjoy some live music, food and shopping. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, click here.

Learn how to kayak

The Cleveland Metroparks will be teaching anyone 12 years or older how to maneuver a kayak at Wallace Lake in Berea on Saturday. The event costs $35. For more information, click here.

Racoon Country Music Festival

Head to the Geauga County Historical Society & Century Village Museum to listen to various musical artists on Saturday. The event starts at 10 a.m. For more information, click here.