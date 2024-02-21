5 things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend: Feb. 23-25

It doesn't matter what day it is, everyone always has one question at the top of their mind: what are we going to do this weekend?
Here are five fun things that you can do in Northeast Ohio this weekend:
1. Cleveland Auto Show
Are you or someone you know a car fanatic? Well, the Cleveland Auto Show is driving into town on Feb. 23. This family-friendly event will be at the IX Center until March 2. For more information, click here.
2. Cleveland All-Star Fitness Expo and Comedy Bash
By day a fitness expo, by night a comedy show. Denzel Ward's Make Them Know Your Name Foundation will be hosting the event at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Saturday. From 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., attendees will be able to take workout classes. Doors reopen at 6 p.m. for Joe Torry's comedy show. For more information, click here.
3. Portage Lakes Polar Bear Jump
For the 20th year, hundreds of people will be taking a plunge for a good cause. The Portage Lakes Polar Bear Jump is this Saturday at noon. For more information, click here.
4. Cleveland Tattoo Arts Festival
For $25, you can meet local and national tattoo artists and watch unique performances. If you see a design you like from an artist's booth, you can sign up right there and get the tattoo. The convention is in town from Feb. 23-25. Click here for more information.
5. Ice Skate at Wade Oval
For the final weekend of the season, you can go for a date or take your family to the ice rink at Wade Oval. The rink will close until next year on Feb. 25. Admission costs $5. Click here for more information.