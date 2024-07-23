5 Things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend: July 26-28

July is wrapping up, which means it's the last weekend before the month of back-to-school begins.

If you're not ready for summer to end, here are five things you can do this weekend:

Borderlight Theatre Festival

Artists from across the country will be heading to Cleveland to perform various shows. The event runs from Wednesday through Saturday. For more information, click here.

Pro Football Hall of Fame Balloon Classic

Ahead of the Pro Football Hall of Fame game and Enshrinement, hot air balloons will be taking over Kent State's Stark Campus. There will even be fireworks on Saturday night. For more information, click here.

Lake Erie Monster Festival

Have you ever wondered what monsters lurk in Lake Erie? Conneaut will be hosting a festival where artists will be creating their own versions of the monsters living in the lake. For more information, click here.

Attend a concert

Every Friday during the summer, the Metroparks hosts a concert at Emerald Necklace Marina. The concerts run from 5-8 p.m. For more information, click here.

Touch-a-truck

Looking for something fun to do with the youngsters? Head to Hudson to touch one of the multiple trucks, including a school bus, fire trucks, police cruiser, SWAT vehicle, hot air balloon, trash truck and more. For more information, click here.