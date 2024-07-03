5 Things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend: July 5-7

It's the weekend after the Fourth of July, but most people in Northeast Ohio will still be celebrating.

Here are five things happening across Northeast Ohio this weekend:

Great Lakes Medieval Faire

Head back to the Renaissance and watch brave knights battle for their hand with a queen. Starting on July 6, the Medieval Faire will be taking over Rock Creek in Ashtabula every weekend until August 11. For more information, click here.

Watch a musical

Join Marty McFly as he travels back to 1955 in Back to the Future the Musical. This is your last weekend to check out the Oliver winning show. For more information, click here.

Lebanese Food and Music Festival

Do you love authentic Lebanese food? Head to the St. Sava Picnic Grove in Parma on Saturday or Sunday to check out the 10th annual festival. For more information, click here.

Stark County Italian American Festival

For anyone whocan eat copious amounts of pasta, this event is for you. From Friday to Sunday, head to Centennial Plaza in Canton and eat your heart out. For more information, click here.

Rib, White and Blue Festival

Are you still feeling patriotic? Akron's Fourth of July celebration goes through Sunday. For more information, click here.