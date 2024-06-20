5 Things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend: June 21-23

It's the first official weekend of summer and tons of things are happening across Northeast Ohio to celebrate.

Here's a list of five things you can do this weekend:

Cleveland Slovak Radio Club Festival

On Saturday from noon to 11 p.m., you can head out to St. Sava Serbian Church in Broadview Heights to enjoy some traditional homemade Slovak foods and pastries. A Slovak band will also be there playing music for attendees to dance.

Blazing Paddles Paddlefest

Head down to the Cuyahoga River and enjoy a relaxing or float down the river. If you're the competitive type, you can race in either a 3.6, 6.8 or 14.2-mile race. For more information, click here.

45th annual Jazzfest

Are you a fan of jazz music? Cuyahoga County Community College will be hosting musicians from across the world this weekend. For more information, click here.

Ohio Vintage Truck Reunion

Are you interested in checking out vintage and antique trucks? Head to the Ashland County Fairgrounds to check out hundreds of them. For more information, click here.

Ohio Scottish Games and Celtic Festival

You don't have to be Scottish or Celtic to attend this fun festival. Head to the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds to watch ancient games from Scotland and enjoy food and dancing. For more information, click here.