5 Things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend: June 7-9

Looking for something fun to do this weekend in Northeast Ohio? News 5 has you covered.

Here are five things happening this weekend:

The Little Mermaid

The Akron Civic Theater will be hosting a performance of The Little Mermaid this weekend. Tickets start at $15. For more information, click here.

Catch a comedy show

Comedian Chris Redd is heading to Hilarities on Friday and Saturday. Redd's first comedy special "Why Am I Like This" is currently streaming on MAX. For more information, click here.

SummerFest 2024

Festival season is underway in Northeast Ohio, including in Macedonia. SummerFest takes place on Friday and Saturday until 10 p.m. For more information, click here.

Lighthouse Bus Tour

Have you ever wanted to visit Lake Erie's historic lighthouses? The Cleveland Metroparks will be hosting a lighthouse bus tour on Saturday that leaves from the Watershed Stewardship. For more information, click here.

An Improvised Fairytale

Most improv shows aren't family-friendly, but not this one; kids have the chance to help create the story. The show takes place Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at Imposters Theater. For more information, click here.

