5 things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend: March 1-3

Can you feel it? Spring is almost here, but first, the weekend.

Here are five fun things to do around Northeast Ohio this weekend:

1.) Cleveland Uncorked: An International Wine Experience

Do you think you're a sommelier or just simply enjoy drinking wine? The Cleveland Uncorked Wine Experience is right up your alley then. The event takes place from March 1-3. For more information, click here.

2.) Short. Sweet. Film Festival

Film lovers from all across the world will gather in Cleveland for the Short Sweet Film Festival. Nearly 300 short films will be shown at the festival. The event takes place from Feb. 28 until March 3. For more information, click here.

Watch a preview of the event in the player below:

Short Sweet Film Festival starts next week

3.) Make some Maple Sugar

Looking for a fun event for the entire family? The Lake Metroparks will be hosting a Maple Sugaring event on March 2-3. You'll learn how trees are tapped and help gather sap. For more information, click here.

4.) Today's Bride show in Akron

Have you recently gotten engaged? The Today's Bride Show in Akron will feature more than 100 professionals to help you plan your perfect day. The show will take place on March 3 at the John S. Knight Center. For more information, click here.

5.) Check out a comedy show

Standup comedian Luke Thayer is heading to Northeast Ohio this weekend. Thayer has appeared on TruTv, Sirius XM, The Food Network and more. He will be performing in Massillon on March 1 and 2. For more information, click here.