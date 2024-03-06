5 things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend: March 8-10

It's the weekend before the weekend of St. Patrick's Day, but in Northeast Ohio, that means we're still celebrating.

Here are five things to do this weekend:

Gunselman's Tavern Leprechaun Chase

Are you one of those people who like running for a good cause? For the fifth year, Gunselman's Tavern will be hosting a Leprechaun Chase to raise money for Empowering Epilepsy. The event starts at 9 a.m. at Fairview High School. Click here for more information.

Shamrock Stumble

If you're less of a runner and more of a stumbler, this event is for you. The Shamrock Stumble Bar Crawl will be doing an Irish jig around Lakewood this weekend. The stumble kicks off at noon at the Lakewood Truck Park. For more information, click here.

Snow White and Miss Spider's Tea Party

If you're feeling like doing something a bit more on the classy side, check out Ballet Excel. They will be performing Snow White and Miss Spider's Tea Party. They have performances on Saturday and Sunday at the Akron Civic Theatre. Click here for more information.

Paw Patrol Live!

This event is strictly for families, or those who like cartoon dogs; no judgment here. Chase, Rubble, Ryder and crew will be rolling into town this weekend. There will be two shows on Saturday and two on Sunday at the KeyBank State Theatre. Click here for more information.

Towpath Trail Lantern Parade

Head out to the Towpath Trail in Tremont and light up the night sky. The event, hosted by Canalway, will allow anyone who wants to bring a lantern and walk the 1.6 mile loop. The parade starts at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. Click here for more information.

