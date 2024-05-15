5 Things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend: May 17-19

It's the weekend before the unofficial start of summer, and things are heating up across Northeast Ohio.

Here are five things happening this weekend:

Cleveland Asian Festival

Head out to Asiatown to enjoy Chinese food and culture. The festival takes place on Saturday and Sunday. For more information, click here.

Relive the memories from the 2022 Cleveland Asian Festival.

Cleveland Asian Festival underway

Cleveland Marathon

If you're the type of person who thinks running 26.2 miles is fun (weirdo), then this is for you. The Cleveland Marathon kicks off with shorter races on Saturday before the big event on Sunday. For more information, click here.

Company

This is your last chance to check out the hit musical Company. Ticket prices start as low as $25. For more information, click here.

Watch the Cleveland Guardians

The Guardians are returning back to The Land after facing the reigning World Series champions, Texas Rangers. The team plays at Progressive Field all weekend. For more information, click here.

Cleveland International Tattoo

To end National Police Week and honor those of have served, the Greater Cleveland Peace Officers Memorial will be holding a tattoo — not the type of tattoo where you get ink on your body, but the type of "tattoo" that is a pageant. Come watch the Cleveland Police Pipe Band, U.S. Air Force Drill team and more. For more information, click here.