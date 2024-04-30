5 Things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend: May 3-5

The Kentucky Derby, Cinco de Mayo, and the start of May are on slate for this weekend, but what's happening in Northeast Ohio?

Here are five things to do this weekend:

Sunday Supper

The Hiram House Camp is hosting its second annual Sunday Supper Fundraiser this Sunday at 4 p.m. Tickets start at $200. For more information, click here.

Cleveland Guardians

One of the best teams in baseball will have a homestand this weekend against the Los Angeles Angels. Tickets start as low as $25. For more information, click here.

Peter Pan

North Pointe Ballet will be flying to Neverland this weekend. The performance will take place at the Lorain Palace Theatre. For more information, click here.

Louiepalozza

Western Reserve Harley-Davidson will be hosting a festival on Saturday in Mentor. Come ride bikes, listen to the Chardon Polka Band and more. For more information, click here.

Star Wars Burlesque

If you're a Star Wars fan, then you know May the Fourth be with you is a huge day for their fandom. Beachland Ballroom will be hosting a Stars Wars Burlesque show to honor the day. For more information, click here.