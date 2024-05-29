5 Things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend: May 31-June 2

Summer is only a few weeks away, but that doesn't mean that you can't get out now and find some fun things to do.

Here are five things happening in Northeast Ohio this weekend:

Dinosaur Adventure

Go back in time to the Jurassic Era at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds this weekend. Dinosaur Adventure will stomp its way to Berea this Saturday and Sunday. For more information, click here.

Celebrate Pride!

June kicks off Saturday, which means Pride Month has arrived. Head to Downtown Cleveland on Saturday to celebrate. For more information, click here.

Watch News 5's coverage from Pride 2022

Pride in Cleveland march kicks off Downtown

Little Italy Summer Artwalk

Want to check out some beautiful art while eating delicious Italian food? Head to Little Italy on Friday, Saturday or Sunday and take a stroll around the neighborhood. For more information, click here.

Check out a comedy show

Dave Landau, a regular on Comedy Central's "This is Not Happening," is performing in Cleveland on Friday and Saturday. Tickets start at $20. For more information, click here.

Triple Trail Fest

Head to Manuta on Saturday for a day of hiking, biking and kayaking. The festival will also feature yoga sessions, fun activities for kids, craft beer and more. For more information, click here.

