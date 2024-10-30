5 Things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend: Nov. 1-3

Halloween may have come and gone, but that doesn't mean the spooky season is officially over.

Here are five things happening in Northeast Ohio this weekend:

Dia de los Muertos celebration

On Saturday, Willoughby will be celebrating the Day of the Dead. The event will feature the movie Coco at the library, ofrendas at Wes Point Park, taco trucks and more. For more information, click here.

Mean Girls

Cady Heron, Regina George and the other plastics are heading to Cleveland. Mean Girls the Musical will be performed from Tuesday until Sunday at the KeyBank Theatre at Playhouse Square. For more information, click here.

Craft show

You know how some people skip Thanksgiving and go straight to Christmas? Well, Brook Park is ensuring that doesn't happen by hosting a free Gobble! Gobble! Turkey Craft and Vendor show this weekend. For more information, click here.

Halloween Pop-Up Bar

Not ready for Halloween to be over? Great Lakes Brewing will be hosting a pop-up Halloween bar from Wednesday until Saturday. For more information, click here.

Murder Mystery Dinner

Dress in your finest and help solve a murder. The Reeves Carriage House in Dover will host a Murder Mystery Halloween party on Friday and Saturday. For more information, click here.