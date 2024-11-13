Watch Now
NewsLet's Go NEO

Actions

5 Things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend: Nov. 15-17

Dorian Finney-Smith Evan Mobley
Phil Long/AP
Brooklyn Nets' Dorian Finney-Smith (28) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley (4) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
Dorian Finney-Smith Evan Mobley
Posted
and last updated

Get ready for the weekend!

Here are five fun things you can do with friends and family this weekend:

Attend a Cavs game

The Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the best teams in the NBA and will play in town all weekend. On Friday, the team faces the Chicago Bulls, and on Sunday, the team plays against the Charlotte Hornets. For more information, click here.

Go out to dinner

Cleveland Restaurant Week is underway, and this is your perfect chance to try a new place. Over 30 restaurants are participating and are offering three-course meals for $39.

Cleveland Restaurant Week kicks off Nov. 11

RELATED: Cleveland Restaurant Week kicks off Nov. 11

Catch a musical

The Tony-award-winning show "Some Like it Hot" takes over Playhouse Square. Tickets start at $75. For more information, click here.

Go to a Friendsgiving

Are you vegan and feel left out of normal Thanksgiving activities? CLE Urban Winery in Cleveland Heights will host A Vegan Friendsgiving on Sunday. For more information, click here.

Visit the Christmas Story House

If you're ready to skip to Christmas or want to avoid the crowds, this might be the perfect weekend to check out the Christmas Story House. Tours start at $20. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.