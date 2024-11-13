5 Things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend: Nov. 15-17

Get ready for the weekend!

Here are five fun things you can do with friends and family this weekend:

Attend a Cavs game

The Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the best teams in the NBA and will play in town all weekend. On Friday, the team faces the Chicago Bulls, and on Sunday, the team plays against the Charlotte Hornets. For more information, click here.

Go out to dinner

Cleveland Restaurant Week is underway, and this is your perfect chance to try a new place. Over 30 restaurants are participating and are offering three-course meals for $39.

Catch a musical

The Tony-award-winning show "Some Like it Hot" takes over Playhouse Square. Tickets start at $75. For more information, click here.

Go to a Friendsgiving

Are you vegan and feel left out of normal Thanksgiving activities? CLE Urban Winery in Cleveland Heights will host A Vegan Friendsgiving on Sunday. For more information, click here.

Visit the Christmas Story House

If you're ready to skip to Christmas or want to avoid the crowds, this might be the perfect weekend to check out the Christmas Story House. Tours start at $20. For more information, click here.

