5 things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend, Nov. 3-5

The sun is out less, and the nights are brisk; fall is here, but we still have a few things for you to get out and enjoy this weekend.

Jurassic Quest

Jurassic Quest is bringing dinosaurs to life at the IX Center this weekend in a realistic display of 80 true-to-life-size dinosaurs. Activities include dinosaur-themed rides and attractions, live dinosaur shows, interactive science, and art activities, real fossils on display, and a "Triceratots" soft play area for toddler explorers. Find more info here.

9th Annual Give Thanks Craft & Vendor Show

The 9th Annual Give Thanks Craft & Vendor Show will be at Lorain County Community College on Saturday and Sunday. There will be over 60 vendors all under one roof for you to start finding all those unique holiday gifts. Admission is free. Find more info here.

Funny Bus Tour

For $29 per person, explore Cleveland on a 90-minute trip with a local comedian as your guide, putting a fun spin on the sights and history the city has to offer. The Funny Bus departs from Collision Bend Brewing in the East Bank of the Flats. Find tickets and more info here.

Daniel Arsham Exhibition Opening

Daniel Arsham's Score and Sound exhibition "weaves together history and innovation, inviting viewers to contemplate the timeless mysteries hidden within everyday objects," says the event's website. The free exhibition opens Friday night at The Sculpture Center. Find more info here.

Bria con Brio! at the Cleveland Jazz Orchestra

Bria con Brio! features trumpeter and vocalist Bria Skonberg and the Cleveland Jazz Orchestra at the Maltz Performing Arts Center on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. Find more info and tickets here.