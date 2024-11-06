5 Things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend: Nov. 8-10

As the temperatures start to fall, activities that are sure to warm you up are starting to happen in Northeast Ohio.

Here are five things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend:

Hot Chocolate Trail

For the first time ever, Lake County will be having a hot chocolate trail at 11 places. The hot chocolate trail runs until Dec. 31. For more information, click here.

Catch a comedy show

Geoffrey Asmus will be performing at Hilarities East 4th Theatre all weekend. He has been performing standup since 2013. For more information, click here.

Go rollerskating

Feeling nostalgic? Head to Lorain Skate World for an adult-only skate night on Saturday. For more information, click here.

Into the Woods

This weekend is your last chance to see the fairytale-themed musical. The show is being performed at the Hanna Theatre, and tickets are priced as low as $25. For more information, click here.

Derek Hough performance

The Dancing with the Stars judge is bringing his tour to Akron on Friday. Tickets start at $45. For more information, click here.