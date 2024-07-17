6 Things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend: July 19-21

Summer is in full swing, and so are multiple events happening in Northeast Ohio this weekend.

Here's a list of five things happening this weekend:

Christmas in July

Heritage Farms in Peninsula is fast-forwarding to winter by celebrating Christmas on Saturday. The celebration takes place from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. For more information, click here.

NFL Flag Football Championships

If you're missing football, head to Canton this weekend to watch the NFL FLAG Championships. The event kicks off Thursday at Canton's Hall of Fame Village. For more information, click here.

Pan-American Masters Game

The Pan-American Games are continuing in Cleveland this weekend. You can watch basketball, cycling, volleyball and more. For more information, click here.

News 5's John Kosich has a preview of the games.

Cleveland Irish Cultural Festival

Summer means one thing: it's festival season. Head to the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds Friday through Sunday to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in July. For more information, click here.

Wizardly World of Kent

Kent will be transforming into Hogwarts for its annual Harry Potter-themed festival. You can grab a butterbeer or participate in the 5 3/4 fun run. For more information, click here.

Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival

The three-day lineup includes over 60 bands, with appearances by Breaking Benjamin, Godsmack and Shinedown.

Concertgoers can also visit more than 115 tattoo artists to choose from and have a chance to tour the Ohio State Reformatory prison — all while the bands perform. CLICK HERE for more info.