A dill-lightful time: Canton hosts Pickle Fest 2024 at Centennial Plaza

CANTON, Ohio — If you love pickles and want to relish a good time, Canton's Pickle Fest 2024 is the place to be.

Located at Centennial Plaza in downtown Canton, the Pickle Fest is about all things pickles, as the name suggests.

Vendors are on site to offer free samples of a variety of flavors and types of pickles as well as sell different pickle products, like jarred dill chips and pickle-flavored popcorn from Mr. Crisp Pickle Co.

If you've got a sweet tooth, Passion at Midnight macarons has you covered with macarons in a number of different flavors, including dill, spicy pickle and garlic pickle, in addition to pickle-flavored baklava and cannoli.

Pickle-flavored beef jerky, pickle sandwiches and pickle pizza are all served from various food trucks and stands at the Pickle Fest.

There's even a pickle lemonade featured at Rolling Refreshments, a mobile cart specializing in hand-crafted drinks and mocktails.

Camryn Justice Audrey Ernst of Rolling Refreshments holds their special Sparking Pickle Lemonade at Canton Pickle Fest 2024.

Pickle-themed games and crafts make Pickle Fest fun for the whole family.

Pickle Fest runs until 6 p.m. Saturday and is free to attend.