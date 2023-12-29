A popcorn ball drop and 5 other ways to bring in the New Year in Northeast Ohio

Yes, you read right, a popcorn ball drop. Check it and other ways to bring in 2024 out below.

The Chagrin Falls New Year's Eve Popcorn Ball Drop

Friday morning, News 5 reporter Catherine Ross found out everything you need to know about this yearly tradition, and it is as cool as it sounds. Get all the details here.

Sawmill's Toast of the North Coast New Year's Eve

The Sawmill Creek resort by Cedar Point is throwing a shindig fit with fancy foods, drinks and a live band to bring in the New Year. The party starts at 8 p.m. New Year's Eve. Find more info here.

Windows on the River New Year's Eve Celebration

Get all dolled up and head downtown for a celebration with multiple party rooms, an open bar, food, access to the Greater Cleveland Aquarium, a strolling saxophonist and more. The festivities start at 8 p.m. on New Year's Eve. Find more info here.

New Year's Eve at Noon

Plan to be asleep when the clock strikes 12? No worries, you have options. The Akron Zoo's Zoo Year's Eve celebration will happen Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a ball drop at noon. Enjoy music, activities and more. Find info here.

Tower City Noon Year's Eve celebration will also provide family-friendly fun. There will be princess and superhero meet and greets, a DJ, a champagne mocktail bar, sock skating and more. Find more info here.

Wyndham Cleveland Airport Hottest New Year's Eve Gala with Saxophonist Andre Cavor

Enjoy live entertainment by Cleveland's own national recording artist and saxophonist Andre Cavor, a dinner buffet and a champagne toast at midnight at the Wyndham Cleveland Airport's Hottest New Year's Eve Gala. The party starts at 10 p.m on New Year's Eve. Find more info here.

New Year's Glow Party Hofbräuhaus - Cleveland

The Hofbräuhaus - Cleveland is lighting up the New Year with a New Year's Glow Party. According to the event's website, attendees will enjoy entertainment by DJ Christian Delavege, a heavy hors d’oeuvres buffet, an open bar with award-winning haus-brewed bier, and champagne toast and balloon drop at midnight. The fun starts at 9 p.m. on New Year's Eve. Find more info here.