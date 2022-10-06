A scary good cause: Olmsted Falls Halloween house offers up scares for charity

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio — For the 12th year in a row, Alan Perkins has turned his Olmsted Falls house into a Halloween lover's dream.

The outside of his home on River Road has been transformed into a family-friendly scare-fest that rivals any display you've ever seen.

“The newest, biggest thing this year is an 11-foot tall jack-o-lantern," Perkins said.

The new addition joins the skeletons, the ghosts, the spooky lighting, and a fake cemetery dedicated to his neighbors, who ask to be included.

The family is using the display to raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

“I enjoy taking my creativity and doing something that can help out a charity," Perkins said.

To donate, click here or scan below.