With the amount of snowfall that's outside, you might not be thinking about warmer temperatures.

Fortunately, AC/DC wants you to start thinking about the spring.

The band announced they would be going on tour and heading to Cleveland.

AC/DC will be performing at Huntington Bank Field on May 28.

They will only be performing at 13 stadiums across the country.

Tickets go on sale Dec. 6 at noon.

