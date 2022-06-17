All Aboard: Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad to celebrate dads with brews and doughnuts on the tracks

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad train is setting off tonight and it’s a ride conducted specially for dads aboard.

We’re told the experience on board is like no other and with no shortage of special events, there’s always memories to be made on the two-hour scenic ride, especially with dad and a few local brews or doughnuts this weekend.

“We have our Cleveland dinner and event train. Every Friday night it leaves from our Rockside statin and departs at 6:30 p.m., said Katelyn Gainer, Director of Marketing & Communications. “We want to put on events, but we also want to put on memorable events that people are going to remember for years to come.”

But it’s volunteers like Alan Rice, one of the conductors, who make these steel carts of magic feel special.

“The best thing a passenger can say to you is we’ll be back,” Rice said. “We all have the same mission. Let’s go out. Let’s have fun and let’s make somebody have a nice day.”

