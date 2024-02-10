Asia Plaza in Cleveland hosts Year of Dragon Lunar New Year Celebration

CLEVELAND — Chinese New Year, a holiday that begins on the second new moon to occur after the Winter Solstice, begins Saturday this year. Entering the Year of the Dragon, the Lunar New Year festivities will be in full effect in Downtown Cleveland.

Hosted at Asia Plaza in Cleveland's Asiatown neighborhood, a two-day event will see the celebrations bring food, fun and festivities to the area.

The Year of the Dragon Lunar New Year event starts Saturday at 10 a.m. and runs until 3 p.m. Hours are the same on Sunday.

From lion dances to martial arts and other cultural performances, guests can take in plenty of celebratory experiences.

Camryn Justice, News 5 Cleveland

The event will have food trucks Blasian Fusion and Parilya and vendors on site, and guests will have craft, photo and activity stations to choose from.

"This weekend we are at Asia Plaza's Lunar [New Year] festival to celebrate the Chinese New Year," said Blasian Fusion co-owner Tiffany Knight. "We've been doing this business for a couple years now but I've been cooking for 40 years with my mother who is from Okinawa, Japan. We like to share that love, building community with the city of Cleveland."

Blasion Fusion at the Year of Dragon Lunar New Year Celebration

Guests can enjoy the weekend of celebrations for free.

Here is a tentative schedule of events for the Year of the Dragon Lunar New Year celebrations:

Saturday, February 10th

10:00 a.m. Janice Liu Erhu Studio

10:30 a.m. LingYun Rising Star Gymnastics Dance School

10:45 a.m. Stellar Acrobatic Dance Academy

11:00 a.m. Kwan Lion Dance (Li Wah)

11:15 a.m. Sifu John Cosma

11:30 a.m. Kwan Lion Dance (Asia Plaza)

12:00 p.m. Kecheng Liu (天天乐）

12:30 p.m. Passion Dance Group

12:45 p.m. Shojoji Japanese Dancers

1:15 p.m. Chinese Square Dancing

1:45 p.m. Shaolin Kung Fu Institute

2:15 p.m. Cleveland Glory Waist Drum Team

2:30 p.m. Great Wall Kung Fu Center

2:50 p.m. K-Pop Dance Party w/WJCU A Sprinkle of Seoul DJs

Sunday, February 11th

10:00 a.m. Kecheng Liu (天天乐）

10:30 a.m. Janice Liu Erhu Studio

11:00 a.m. Kwan Lion Dance (Li Wah)

11:15 a.m. Sifu John Cosma

11:45 a.m. Kwan Lion Dance (Asia Plaza)

12:00 p.m. Shaolin Kung Fu Institute

12:30 p.m. Shojoji Japanese Dancers

1-3:00 p.m. K-Pop Dance Party w/WJCU A Sprinkle of Seoul DJs

Asia Plaza is located at 2999 Payne Ave. in Cleveland.