Berea's National Rib Cook-Off & Beer Fest celebrates 25 years of slabs and sips

BEREA, Ohio — Memorial Day weekend is sure to have Northeast Ohioans craving something grilled and smokey to eat, and if manning the grill isn't in the plans, Berea’s National Rib Cook-Off & Beer Fest might just be the answer.

Celebrating its 25th year, the rib cook-off held at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday.

The festival features nine different rib teams, or ribbers, for guests to purchase slabs of ribs, other BBQ meats and savory sides. Attendees can vote for their favorite ribs and sauces, and awards will be given to the fan favorites. Whether you're a Texas-Style, Memphis-Style, Kansas City-Style or somewhere in-between, there are flavors for everyone.

From different beers to try, live music and entertainment, including a Corvette Cleveland car show, each day has something new to offer.

Even with some inclement weather in the forecast, the rib cook-off will go on—a true rain-or-sine event.

Parking for the event is free with $10 admission. Kids 12 and under are free. On Monday, all retired and active military who present their military ID receive free admission.

While Berea's National Rib Cook-Off and Beer Fest treats guests to a range of different BBQ flavors and entertainment offerings, it also helps support the local community. The festival credits the Berea City Club, Inc. for the work to put the event together each year—the club's largest fundraiser. Since 1998, the club has donated over $1 million to community causes and infrastructure initiatives, including Coe Lake Bridge and Lou Groza Boulevard.

"Just come on out, we've got the big tents out. Grab those ribs if you want them to go, get them to go. If you want to sit here and enjoy the music, we've got the big tents, there's plenty of places to sit. It's a picnic-style family atmosphere and we've got nine rib teams competing for Best Ribs, Best Sauce and Peoples Choice Awards," said Candyce Traci, the Rib Chik.