Cleveland Boat Show returns to I-X Center

It's all hands-on deck once again at the I-X Center.

The 2024 Progressive Cleveland Boat Show is back in town.

The family-friendly event celebrates 68 years as Ohio's premier boat show.

This one is being called bigger and better than ever before.

You can catch hundreds of boats, kayaks and cruisers on display.

In addition, live music, fishing exhibits, tutorials, food and the highly anticipated return of Twiggy the Water-Skiing Squirrel are all part of the multi-day long event.

You can purchase tickets and find the full-list of events here.

