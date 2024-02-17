Cleveland Golf and Travel show at I-X Center getting golf enthusiasts ready for the greens

CLEVELAND — It may be snowy and cold in Northeast Ohio, but that doesn't mean it's too soon to gear up for golf season, and those looking for new gear, fun experiences, and even taking a trip to warmer weather to get some golf in earlier can do all that and more at the Cleveland Golf and Travel Show at the I-X Center.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, the golf show features vendors with deals on clubs, balls, bags, clothing and other accessories, as well as travel planners and packages to take your golf game to new places.

Throughout the weekend show, seminars will feature instructional sessions as well as presentations and entertainment. Northern Ohio, Section PGA professionals are on-site with free one-on-one lessons to fix the hitch in your swing or adjust your grip on the club.

Competitions run throughout the show, like the Long Putt Challenge, where guests can buy three balls for $5 and try to sink a 70-foot putt on turf by Purchase Green. One putt made wins $10, two wins $20, and three putts won $50.

Other interactive events at the show include Golf Darts that can win entrants entrance into the 2024 Myrtle Beach World Amateur Handicap Championship in August and a Long Drive Championship that can win entrants a new Mizuno Cart Bag.

Tickets for the golf show are $12 for adults and free for children 12 and under.

The Cleveland I-X Center is located at 1 IX Center Drive in Cleveland.

To learn more and buy tickets, click here.