Cleveland Pizza Week is back!

The time for pizza lovers is now! Cleveland Pizza Week is returning from Nov. 11-17.

For $9, you can get a pizza from one of dozens of restaurants in the Greater Cleveland area.

These are the restaurants participating:

  • The 27 Club 
  • Ballantine 
  • Biga Wood Fired Pizzeria 
  • Brewdog Cleveland 
  • Chatty's Pizzeria 
  • Citizen Pie 
  • Cleveland Pizza Company
  • Danny Boys Pizza 
  • Dawg House
  • Dewey's Pizza 
  • Dirte Pi
  • Eat Me Pizza 
  • Eleventhree Brewing Company
  • ETalian
  • Gust Gallucci's Italian Foods
  • Hail Mary's 
  • Jack Spratt's Pizza
  • JoJo Carloni's 
  • La Pecora Pizzabar 
  • La Playa 
  • Mikey's Pizza
  • Mimi's New York Style Pizza
  • My Pizzetta
  • Old School Pizza and Wings
  • P&P New York Style Pizza
  • Piccolo 
  • Pizza 216 
  • Pizza Whirl 
  • Revolution Pizza
  • Ridgewood Kitchen and Spirits 
  • Sainato's Trattoria 
  • Sauced Wood Fired Pizza
  • Saucy Brew Works 
  • Teamz Restaurant and Bar 
  • The Original Mario Fazios
  • The Wild Goose 
  • Tony K's Bar and Grille

Click here to learn more.

Not feeling pizza? It's also Cleveland Restaurant Week.

