Cleveland Pizza Week is back!

The time for pizza lovers is now! Cleveland Pizza Week is returning from Nov. 11-17.

For $9, you can get a pizza from one of dozens of restaurants in the Greater Cleveland area.

These are the restaurants participating:



The 27 Club

Ballantine

Biga Wood Fired Pizzeria

Brewdog Cleveland

Chatty's Pizzeria

Citizen Pie

Cleveland Pizza Company

Danny Boys Pizza

Dawg House

Dewey's Pizza

Dirte Pi

Eat Me Pizza

Eleventhree Brewing Company

ETalian

Gust Gallucci's Italian Foods

Hail Mary's

Jack Spratt's Pizza

JoJo Carloni's

La Pecora Pizzabar

La Playa

Mikey's Pizza

Mimi's New York Style Pizza

My Pizzetta

Old School Pizza and Wings

P&P New York Style Pizza

Piccolo

Pizza 216

Pizza Whirl

Revolution Pizza

Ridgewood Kitchen and Spirits

Sainato's Trattoria

Sauced Wood Fired Pizza

Saucy Brew Works

Teamz Restaurant and Bar

The Original Mario Fazios

The Wild Goose

Tony K's Bar and Grille

Click here to learn more.

Not feeling pizza? It's also Cleveland Restaurant Week.

Cleveland Restaurant Week kicks off Nov. 11

