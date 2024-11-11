Cleveland Pizza Week is back!

The time for pizza lovers is now! Cleveland Pizza Week is returning from Nov. 11-17.
For $9, you can get a pizza from one of dozens of restaurants in the Greater Cleveland area.
These are the restaurants participating:
- The 27 Club
- Ballantine
- Biga Wood Fired Pizzeria
- Brewdog Cleveland
- Chatty's Pizzeria
- Citizen Pie
- Cleveland Pizza Company
- Danny Boys Pizza
- Dawg House
- Dewey's Pizza
- Dirte Pi
- Eat Me Pizza
- Eleventhree Brewing Company
- ETalian
- Gust Gallucci's Italian Foods
- Hail Mary's
- Jack Spratt's Pizza
- JoJo Carloni's
- La Pecora Pizzabar
- La Playa
- Mikey's Pizza
- Mimi's New York Style Pizza
- My Pizzetta
- Old School Pizza and Wings
- P&P New York Style Pizza
- Piccolo
- Pizza 216
- Pizza Whirl
- Revolution Pizza
- Ridgewood Kitchen and Spirits
- Sainato's Trattoria
- Sauced Wood Fired Pizza
- Saucy Brew Works
- Teamz Restaurant and Bar
- The Original Mario Fazios
- The Wild Goose
- Tony K's Bar and Grille
Not feeling pizza? It's also Cleveland Restaurant Week.
