Cleveland Taco Fest coming to town Labor Day weekend

The event might be more than six months away, but tickets to the Cleveland Taco Fest are now on sale.

Food trucks from all over the Cleveland area will be at Jacobs Pavilion over Labor Day Weekend.

"It doesn't matter if you're a vegetarian, only eat fish, prefer chicken or beef or chorizo. There is something for everyone at the Taco Fest and that's what makes it such a strong draw for folks to come out," John Badanjek with the festival said.

In addition to the tacos, there will also be some friendly competitions, including a taco-eating contest.

Participants in the taco-eating contest will not be allowed to use their hands.

There will also be a hot sauce challenge where you'll be able to try different dishes with various levels of heat.

