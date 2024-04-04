Cleveland Taco Week: Enjoy specials all week from April 15-21

Soon, we'll all have something tasty to taco 'bout — Cleveland Taco Week is just around the corner. Think a weeklong Taco Tuesday, because we all know one day isn't enough.

The fifth annual Cleveland Taco Week kicks off Monday, April 15 and goes until April 21. For seven days, taco lovers can visit participating restaurants for specials.

The following restaurants are participating this year:



49th Street Tavern

Academy Tavern

Agave & Rye

Anejo Tequila Joint

Balance Pan Asian

Ballantine

Barrio Tacos

Blue Habanero

Bomba Tacos

Brewdog

Camino

Cilantro Taqueria

Crowley's

El Rinconcito Chapin

Ghost Pepper Taqueria & Tequila

Gunselman's Tavern

Gunselman's To Go

La Fiesta

La Playa

La Plaza

Nora's

Nuevo Modern Mexican & Tequila Bar

Ohio City Burrito

Paloma

Sibling Revelry

Sol- Willoughby

Southern Tier Brewing

Suds Maguire's

Taco Tontos

Teamz

Terrestrial Brewing

The Blue Palm Restaurant and Lounge

The Burnham

The Wild Goose

Tony K's

Twisted Taino

Woodstock

For more information, click here.