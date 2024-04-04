Cleveland Taco Week: Enjoy specials all week from April 15-21

Soon, we'll all have something tasty to taco 'bout — Cleveland Taco Week is just around the corner. Think a weeklong Taco Tuesday, because we all know one day isn't enough.
The fifth annual Cleveland Taco Week kicks off Monday, April 15 and goes until April 21. For seven days, taco lovers can visit participating restaurants for specials.
The following restaurants are participating this year:
- 49th Street Tavern
- Academy Tavern
- Agave & Rye
- Anejo Tequila Joint
- Balance Pan Asian
- Ballantine
- Barrio Tacos
- Blue Habanero
- Bomba Tacos
- Brewdog
- Camino
- Cilantro Taqueria
- Crowley's
- El Rinconcito Chapin
- Ghost Pepper Taqueria & Tequila
- Gunselman's Tavern
- Gunselman's To Go
- La Fiesta
- La Playa
- La Plaza
- Nora's
- Nuevo Modern Mexican & Tequila Bar
- Ohio City Burrito
- Paloma
- Sibling Revelry
- Sol- Willoughby
- Southern Tier Brewing
- Suds Maguire's
- Taco Tontos
- Teamz
- Terrestrial Brewing
- The Blue Palm Restaurant and Lounge
- The Burnham
- The Wild Goose
- Tony K's
- Twisted Taino
- Woodstock
