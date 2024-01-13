Cold temps usher in Opening Day for Brandywine Ski Resort

NORTHFIELD, Ohio — Winter weather has arrived in Northeast Ohio and with it, so has Opening Day at Brandywine Ski Resort.

With the cold temps, the resort was able to produce enough snow to create safe and fun conditions at Brandywine for skiers and snowboarders to hit the slopes on Saturday.

Celebrating its 60th anniversary, Brandywine opened its doors Saturday at 9 a.m., with snow enthusiasts quick to arrive.

Camryn Justice

While there are some features not quite ready, including terrain park features at The Park, much of the resort is ready for action. Access includes The Park without terrain park features, Outer Limits and the beginner slope Frosty.

Jake Campbell, General Manager of Boston Mills/Brandywine, said that they expect to have high production in their manufactured snow overnight with the cold temps, which they require to create the faux flakes.

"It's those cold temperatures we really, really am for. This next week looks incredible and we have incredibly passionate and dedicated teams working 24 hours a night and day to make sure we can produce as much snow as possible to expand terrain and make sure we have an incredible experience here," Campbell said.

Camryn Justice

Saturday is set to be a cold one, but with the lodge at Brandywine offering a reprieve from the bitter wind, skiers and snowboarders can find a balance on Opening Day.

The resort offers food and beverages as well as rentals for those in need of equipment.

For those without passes, Lift Tickets are available online.

Brandywine Ski Resort is located at 1146 West Highland Road in Northfield.

