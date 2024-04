November may seem like it's months away, but if you're a fan of Kevin Hart, it could be something you have marked on your calendar.

The comedian announced he is bringing his "Acting my Age" tour to Cleveland on Nov. 15.

The show will take place at Playhouse Square's State Theater.

Tickets go on sale April 19 at 10 a.m.

Earlier this year, Hart won the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

