Company turns historic West Side building into event space, part-time roller rink

The weekend is here, and in our Let’s Go NEO series, News 5 focuses on fun things to do, and the places and people making them memorable.

There is an event space on Cleveland’s west side with plans to keep the community events rolling.

The building that sits at 5400 Detroit Avenue has a rich history in the vibrant Gordon Square Arts District.

“It’s just over 100 years old; built originally in 1918 as a furniture factory and showroom for Banks Furniture,” said Abra Said.

Said is the marketing coordinator for Gordon Green Events, the company that now owns the historic building that had sat vacant for many years.

It is called Gordon Green. They stripped the building back to its original grandeur inside, and they’ve operated it as an events space since 2020, mostly hosting weddings.

“Yes, we do a lot of weddings,” said Said. “We do anywhere from 75 to 80 a year.”

However, before wedding season picks back up this year, they’re transforming the dance floor into a roller rink!

She said it’s something they’ve wanted to do for three years.

“We’ve been dreaming this event up for a long time- the floors just kind of scream for it!" Said said.

This Friday and Saturday, A DJ will be spinning the hits while skaters spin around the hardwood under the disco ball.

“We’re expecting about 150 people each night,” said Said.

She said they didn’t expect the overwhelming response they received after announcing the event.

“I’m not sure if it’s just the nostalgia of childhood or just the free, whimsical feelings that come with it,” she said. “It’s just fun.”

Gordon Green partnered with the local company Rink in the Box to make their roller dreams come true.

“There are a lot of new skaters that come along, and I warn them, ‘If you keep this up, you better be careful, because once it gets in your blood, that’s it,’” said Warren Hatchett with Rink in the Box.

Hatchett is a life-long skater and says it’s always been popular among the older generation, but says the social sport is experiencing a comeback with a new generation right now.

“A lot of families, a lot of little kids, and teenagers are now back skating,” he said.

“Maybe it’s something the west side needs,” smiled Said. “Maybe we need a roller-skating rink!”

While the free event this weekend is full, Said encourages people to stay tuned.

“What we’re learning is that people really want this kind of thing,” she said.

More events that offer something fun and different to do in their neighborhood, and Gordon Green hopes to continue to marry the two.

“We just really believe in being part of breathing life back into this area, and that’s part of why we chose this spot when we found it, and it’s our mission going forward,” said Said.

Gordon Green’s next big community event will be Dyngus Day, a massive celebration in Cleveland that happens the Monday after Easter.

Said make sure you follow them on social media so you don’t miss future events like the roller skating.