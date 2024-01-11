Disney on Ice returns to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse with all-new show

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The magic of Disney returns to Cleveland for an all-new Disney On Ice experience.

"Disney On Ice presents Magic in the Stars" takes center ice at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse from January 10-14.

The new show features several beloved characters like Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, and Donald along with some newer ones like Raya from Raya and the Last Dragon, Frozen's Elsa and Anna, and Asha and Star from Wish.

Elaborate costumes, acrobatics, high energy figure skating and special effects are all part of the grand performance.

Multiple shows are scheduled for the family friendly event over the next couple of days.

You can purchase tickets and check out the full schedule here.