Dyngus Day to return to Gordon Green this year

Dyngus Day.
Posted at 11:14 AM, Mar 08, 2023
CLEVELAND — Organizers announced that Dyngus Day will be returning to Gordon Green this year for its 13th anniversary.

Dyngus Day is a Polish holiday that falls on the Monday immediately after Easter. It’s a day that celebrates Polish culture and also a day to blow off some steam after observing Lent.

The Polish holiday will be filled with dancing, paczki and Polish beer.

Attendees can expect a lineup of entertainment, which includes the crowning of Ms. Dyngus Day and live music from DJ Kishka. Tickets will be required to enter the street fair.

Tickets cost $16 and can be purchased here.

Aside from the main celebration at Gordon Green, festival-goers can enjoy celebrations at other establishments in Gordon Square.

