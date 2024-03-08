Dyngus Day to return to the streets this year

Ever since 2020, Cleveland's Dyngus Day celebration had to evolve because of the pandemic. This year, things are going to look a lot like they did pre-pandemic.

The April 1 celebration will be heading back to the streets, although tickets will still be required to attend.

Detroit Avenue from West 54th Street to West 58th Street will be shut down from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Gordon Green will be used as an indoor venue.

Tickets cost $12.

