Enjoy nature, cheer on the Cavs and more! Things to do this weekend in NEO, April 14-16

Game 1 of the 2023 NBA playoffs is this weekend and there's more than one way to cheer on our beloved Cavs! Check out this list of things to do for playoff fun and so much more.

Game 1 watch party

Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m., the LeBron James Family Foundation is hosting a watch party for game 1 of the 2023 NBA playoffs between the Cavs and the Knicks at House Three Thirty in Akron. See their Tweet below for info:

The NBA Playoffs are officially here & we're opening our doors at @House_330 for Game 1 of @cavs vs. @nyknicks with a theatre style showing inside the iconic Cabaret! Join us this Saturday, April 15 from 5pm - 9pm. 200 tickets are available & can be purchased on-site. 🏀 pic.twitter.com/0O84pQN4M6 — LeBron James Family Foundation (@LJFamFoundation) April 12, 2023

Tower City Tailgates

Tower City will host tailgate activities prior to Cavs home games during the 2023 playoffs. Activities include face painting, interactive photos, live performances, giveaways, prizes and more. The first tailgate is Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m. at Skylight Park. Find more info here.

Take a walk on the Murch Canopy Walk

Enjoy nature at the Holden Arboretum. According to their site, “the Murch Canopy Walk invites guests on a 500-foot-long elevated walkway that is built 65 feet above the forest floor. This immersive experience takes guests in and out of the forest canopy to experience everything from the middle of a mature forest to a raised view of streams and the forest floor.” Find more info here.

Native American Cultural Weekend 2023

Hale Farm and Village is hosting the 2nd Annual Native American Cultural Weekend Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience Native American traditions through demonstrations, talks, panel discussions and tours. Hale Farm is located at 2686 Oak Hill Rd, Bath, OH 44210. Find more info here.

Downtown Akron Sakura Festival

Head to Downtown Akron tomorrow from 4 to 8 p.m. to celebrate Spring and the blossoming cherry blossom trees with performances, music, vendors, craft activities, food and more. The festival is free. Find more info, including a map and performance schedule, here.

Punk Rock Flea Market

We Are the Weirdos Ohio and XraeArt are hosting the Punk Rock Flea Market at the Summit County Fairgrounds Saturday from 12 to 6 p.m. There will be over 170 artists, vendors, unique makers, collectibles, baked goods, oddities, handmade jewelry, live art, novels, food trucks, raffles, prizes and more. Find more info here.

Keith Haring: Against All Odds Art Exhibit

Starting tomorrow, the Akron Art Museum presents the Keith Haring: Against All Odds Art exhibit. The exhibit will include more than 110 original objects made between 1981 and 1991 by the artist known for his expressions of love and positivity. Find more info, including hours, here.

North Union Farmers Market

Every Saturday, from April 1 to December, head to Crocker Park for the North Union Farmers Market, presented by Heating, Air Conditioning & Plumbing. This outdoor farmers’ market will offer fresh fruit, vegetables, baked goods, cheeses, and more. The market is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Find more info here.

Cleveland Botanical Garden Presents: House Plants!

From March 31 – May 21 the Cleveland Botanical Garden will have an assortment of house plants on display to help you imagine how you might accent your home. Plants will also be for sale. Find more info here.

The Disney Immersive Experience

From now until mid-May, audiences at the Disney Animation Immersive Experience will feel like they’ve entered the incredible worlds of beloved Disney characters and become one with them. Disney films old and new will be on display in this super cool-looking exhibit. Buy tickets and find more info here.

Spring Discovery Days at the Greater Cleveland Aquarium

According to their website, the Greater Cleveland Aquarium is “inviting guests to stop and appreciate some of the smaller species with contests, daily animal encounters, and activities.” Northeast Ohio traveling animal educator, Nora the Explorer, will hold an exhibit on select Thursdays, allowing guests to learn and even touch some of the small sea creatures. Spring Discovery Days are happening now, find more info here.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at Noon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.