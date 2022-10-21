Fall fun and other things to do this weekend, Oct. 21-23

CLEVELAND — It's halfway through October and there is no shortage of fun fall activities for all to enjoy. Check out some events that are happening this weekend.

Halloween on a Submarine

This Friday and Saturday, you can step aboard the USS Cod to hear some spooky tales from under the lake. Hour-long tours start at 7 p.m. and run until 10 p.m. Tickets are $15. For more information, click here.

Cleveland Cavaliers' home opener

The Cleveland Cavaliers are heading to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Sunday for their home opener. The Cavs will take on the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. For more information, click here.

Wellington Trunk or Treat

For the second year in a row, Police Pictures is hosting a Cops Trunk or Treat event at Wellington High School. The event runs from 5-8 p.m. Saturday. Click here for more information.

Brunswick Trunk or Treat

The Cleveland Crunch Soccer Club will be spending Sunday morning at the Hickory Ridge Cinema for a trunk or treat event. The event runs from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Cleveland Ballet Swan Lake

One of the most famous ballets will be performed in Cleveland this weekend. Swan Lake is a classic love story between Prince Siegfried and the Swan Queen Odette. The show will be performed Friday and Saturday nights at Playhouse Square. For more information, click here.

Pumpkin Glow

On Saturday, the Ashland County Historical Society will host its fourth annual Pumpkin Glow. For $5, you and your family can drive through the Freer Home and check out the spooky jack-o-lanterns. For more information, click here.

William Clark Green at TempleLive

William Clark Green is slated to perform at TempleLive Cleveland Masonic on Saturday night. He is touring in support of his latest album, Baker Hotel, which has been reviewed by CMT, Bluegrass Situation, Whiskey Riff and other publications.

To purchase tickets, click here.

Haunted Car Wash Festival

Splash Car Wash is holding their third annual Haunted Car Wash Festival at 130 S Cleveland Massillon Road. The festival will have food trucks, trick or treat stations and a one-of-a-kind Halloween-decorated tunnel. It starts at 6 p.m. and runs until 9:30 p.m.

North Coast Harbor Free Family Movie

North Coast Harbor is hosting free double-feature movie nights on Saturdays in Voinovich Bicentennial Park this season. The second installment of the free movie series is on Saturday. The first film is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. and families are encouraged to bring snacks and comfy seating.