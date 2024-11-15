Goo Goo Dolls coming to Blossom this summer

Get ready to rock.

The Goo Goo Dolls are heading to Blossom Music Center this summer.

“We are truly excited to bring our Summer Anthem Tour 2025 to all our friends,” said Goo Goo Dolls frontman John Rzeznik. "We’re busy putting together our 15th studio album so we will have some great new songs and of course we'll be playing all the songs you know and love. Every tour we do is about making new friends and reuniting with everyone who’s been with us since day one. Thank you!

"In addition, we’ll be joined by Dashboard confessional. One of the last great American rock bands. It’s gonna be a summer of loud music and good friends, and I can’t wait to get it going! By the way, It’s the 25th anniversary of our album A Boy Named Goo. Seems like yesterday. Where did the time go? Love you all and can’t wait to see you. Don’t forget to sing along!"

The band will perform on August 12.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 22.

