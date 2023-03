KENT, Ohio — Downtown Kent will transform into a Potterhead's paradise this summer as the Wizardly World of Kent.

Mischief will be managed on July 28 and 29.

Wizardly World's annual event began in 2016 in honor of the release of The Cursed Child.

The event will feature a costume contest, special menus at local restaurants, a 5 3/4 fun run, and more.

Check out last year's festival in the player below: