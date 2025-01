Grammy-nominated Lainey Wilson is bringing her "Whirlwind" World Tour to Blossom Music Center this fall.

Wilson will be performing in Cuyahoga Falls on Oct. 4.

Muscadine Bloodline and Lauren Watkins will be opening for Wilson.

Presale tickets for the concert start on Feb. 4.

General on-sale tickets begin Feb 7. at 10 a.m.

For more information, CLICK HERE.