CLEVELAND — Grammy and Emmy-Award-winning singer Mary J. Blige is bringing her "For My Fans Tour," to Cleveland.

Blige announced on Monday that she was expanding her tour and adding Cleveland as a stop.

Ne-Yo and Mario will be joining her.

Blige will be heading to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on April 1.

Presale tickets go on sale Tuesday, with general tickets on sale beginning Friday.



