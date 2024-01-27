Here comes the Bridal Show: Today's Bride connecting couples with local wedding resources at I-X Center

CLEVELAND — The third largest bridal show in the country and Ohio's largest is back in town and at the Today’s Bride I-X Center Cleveland Wedding Show, local couples preparing to say "I Do" have plenty to do this weekend.

Over the weekend, thousands of couples, friends and families are expected to attend the bridal show at the I-X Center. The two-day show kicks off Saturday at noon and runs to 6 p.m. On Sunday, the show runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets for the event are $15 or $12 if bought online. With the code "News5" guests can get their tickets for $10. There are ticket packs and upgraded features available as well.

More than 200 wedding businesses, the majority of which are locally based, will be at the bridal show. From gowns and dresses to tuxes and limos, DJs and photographers to cake and food, the bridal show connects local couples with all of the resources they need to plan their perfect wedding.

