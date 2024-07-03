'It will blow your mind,' Asian Lantern Festival Returns to Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The highly anticipated and beloved Asian Lantern Festival, presented by Meijer, returns to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo this weekend.

The true beauties of lights, acrobatics and Asian culture will be on full display for the 7th annual celebration.

Asian Lantern Festival Returns to Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

After dark, the zoo will transform into a light show that officials promise you will never forget.

Live acrobatic performances are planned for every hour on the Fifth Third Bank Stage, in addition to the countless lights.

Several new lantern displays, including a 50-foot-tall pagoda, are part of this year's event.

During certain nights, guests can drive through the festival.

Zoo officials stress this is a separate ticketed event.

Zoo admission does not cover the Asian Lantern Festival.

The Asian Lantern Festival kicks off Friday, July 5, beginning at 6:30 p.m. And runs through Sunday, August 25.

