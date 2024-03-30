LeBron James's House Three-Thirty celebrating Akron, 1-year anniversary on '330 Day'

AKRON, Ohio — For people outside of Akron, March 30 is just that, 3/30. But for those in and from the city, it's "330" day, a nod to the original 330 area code. Over at the LeBron James Family Foundation's House Three-Thirty, the day is slated for a full schedule of celebrations.

Celebrating not just the city of Akron but also the first anniversary of the community hub opening of House Three-Thirty, which is hosting a free all-day event with food, games, music, and entertainment.

From a game room set up for guests with pool and air hockey tables, cornhole and numerous PlayStation 5 setups, there are free games for kids and adults of all ages.

Local bands and performers will take the stage inside the Cabaret. The schedule of events is listed here:

James' new children's book, "I Am More Than," which will be released worldwide on April 2, is available early exclusively at House Three-Thirty's 330 Day. Inside the retail shop, "Just a Kid From Akron," "I PROMISE," "We Are Family," and "Strive for Greatness" shirts can be purchased, along with other Akron and LeBron James-themed merchandise.

Capping off the night is a special performance by Montell Jordan from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Admission for the day of celebrating House Three-Thirty and all things Akron is free.

House Three-Thirty is located at 532 West Market Street in Akron.

