LIST: Local establishments celebrating Dyngus Day

Dyngus Day has become one of the biggest holidays in Cleveland, but since the pandemic, folks have had to pay to attend the big event.
Here is a list of locations celebrating the holiday where you don't have to pay a ticket to attend:
- Schnitzel Ale Brewery in Parma: Starting at 10 a.m., the brewery will have live accordion music, Polish ale, food specials and more. They are located at 5729 Pearl Road in Parma.
- Around The Corner in Lakewood: Starting at the 3 p.m., the bar will have Polka music and Polka dancing. They are located at 18616 Detroit Avenue in Lakewood.
- Terrestrial Brewing Company in Cleveland: Starting at noon, the brewery will have a mini beer fest and live music. They are located at 7524 Father Frascati in Cleveland.
- The Polish Village in Berea: Starting at 9 a.m., the bar will have live music and door prizes. They are located at 365 Berea Street in Berea.
- Forest City Brewery in Cleveland: Starting at 10 a.m., the brewery will have a special Polish ale on tap and food specials. They are located at 2135 Columbus Road in Cleveland.
- Westel's in Willoughby: Starting at 3 p.m., the bar will be busting out squirt guns and pussy willows in true Dyngus Day fashion. They are located at 4084 Erie Street in Willoughby.
If your business is hosting a Dyngus Day celebration, email webstaff@wews.com to be included in the list.
The countdown is on for Dyngus Day