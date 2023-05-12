Lizzo concert and lots of other things to do in NEO this Mother's Day Weekend, May 12-14

Lizzo, things to do with mom, craft shows, Disney, antique coins and more...there's so much to choose from on this list of things to do this weekend in Northeast Ohio.

Lizzo: The Special 2our

Three-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, rapper and actress Lizzo will be at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse tonight for The Special 2our. The “Truth Hurts” artist will perform songs from her latest album “Special” which peaked at number 2 on the US Billboard 200 chart. Find more info and buy tickets here.

Mother’s Day Jazz Brunch with saxophonist Andre Cavor

Cavor Entertainment will celebrate the grand opening of Cavor Entertainment Venue while also celebrating mothers at their Mother’s Day Jazz Brunch Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. Enjoy a nice meal and a complimentary glass of wine or champagne while listening beautiful tunes from saxophonist Andre Cavor. Find more information and tickets here.

Mother’s Day Weekend at the Greater Cleveland Aquarium

Learn fascinating facts about animal parents, participate in a parenting-themed contest and receive a parent weekend this weekend as the Greater Cleveland Aquarium celebrates moms. The celebration is Saturday and Sunday and the aquarium has extended hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find more info and tickets here.

Mother’s Day Tea Party at Pinspiration

Enjoy an afternoon Tea Party while designing a take-home porcelain teapot, two tea cups and saucers at Pinspiration in Avon on Mother’s Day beginning at noon. The price of the ticket includes tea or lemonade, sandwiches, pastries and fruit. Buy tickets and find more info here.

Second Annual WELLfest

Harvest Yoga and Wellness Studio in partnership with the City of Cuyahoga Falls and One T Entertainment will host WELLfest Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. WELLfest will be a free one-day outdoor community wellness festival that will include fitness, education, healthy food choices and shopping. The fun will happen at the Riverfront Pavilion and Amphitheater. Find more info here.

Cleveland Coin Expo

The Cleveland Coin Expo holds a monthly coin show with vendors and coin dealers every month. Attendees will have an opportunity to buy and sell U.S. currency, foreign currency, foreign and ancient coins, gold and silver bullion, watches, jewelry, supplies and more. Children will receive a free coin just for attending. This month’s show is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Woodside Event Center at St. Michaels. Find more info here.

Second Annual Spring into Summer Craft & Vendor Show

Hometown Vendors LLC will host their Spring into Summer Craft & Vendor Show for the second year in a row at Market Square at Crocker Park. Crafters, artists, bakers, authors, photographers and local business owners are ready to show off their products at this year's show. Admission is free; find more info here.

Super Saturday at Beck Center

The Beck Center for the Arts will have a Super Saturday celebration to kick off its 90th season with art experiences. Explore music, dance, theater and visual arts at this free experience for children 2-7 (older and younger siblings are welcome to take part). The fun starts Saturday at 10 a.m. at Beck Center. Although this event is free, registration is required. Register and more info here.

Seltzers ‘N Shells at the Akron Zoo

Celebrate World Turtle Day at the Akron Zoo Saturday from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. by toasting hard seltzers as well as a live DJ, a keeper talk, a Galapagos tortoise shell art demonstration, animal footprint painting demonstration, and admission to the zoo after hours. Included in the price of admission are eight sample tastings of not only hard seltzers but hard ciders, beer and wine from local breweries. Food trucks will have snacks available for purchase. Find tickets and more info here.

Once Upon a Mattress

The youth theater department at the Beck Center for the Arts theater presents Once Upon a Mattress, a humorous adaptation of “The Princess and the Pea.” The musical is happening now at the Senney Theater until May 14. Find more info and tickets here.

Candytopia

Candytopia, “the outrageously interactive candy wonderland” is at Legacy Village now through the end of June. Enjoy eating candy while looking at intricate displays made of candy in each specially curated room. “Let your tastebuds and your imagination soar!” says the event’s website. Find tickets and more info here.

Cleveland Botanical Garden Presents: House Plants!

From March 31 – May 21 the Cleveland Botanical Garden will have an assortment of house plants on display to help you imagine how you might accent your home. Plants will also be for sale. Find more info here.

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

The Tina Turner Musical “Tina” is at the Connor Palace, a Playhouse Square theater now until May 14. This musical is “an uplifting comeback story like no other, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n’ Roll. One of the world’s best-selling artists of all time.” Find tickets and more info here.

The Disney Immersive Experience

From now until August, audiences at the Disney Animation Immersive Experience will feel like they’ve entered the incredible worlds of beloved Disney characters and become one with them. Disney films old and new will be on display in this super cool-looking exhibit. Buy tickets and find more info here.

North Union Farmers Market

Every Saturday, from April 1 to December, head to Crocker Park for the North Union Farmers Market, presented by Westland Heating, Air Conditioning & Plumbing. This outdoor farmers’ market will offer fresh fruit, vegetables, baked goods, cheeses and more. The market is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Find more info here.

