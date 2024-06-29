Lorain International Festival celebrates all things culture at Black River Landing

LORAIN, Ohio — If you want to take a trip around the globe but want to skip the airfare and lodging, a trip to Lorain this weekend can make that happen as the city hosts its 56th annual Lorain International Festival at Black River Landing.

All week long, the festival has been celebrating culture, and that continues on Saturday and Sunday. The festival runs from noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The event is rain or shine.

Food, music, arts and crafts, shared traditions and more are on full display at the festival. Booths showcasing different nationalities and cultures are set up all around the event.

On Sunday at 11:30 a.m., the Lorain International Parade will see different cultures on display down Broadway Avenue, with floats, music, dancers and more making their way through Lorain and representing their nationalities.

The Lorain International Festival aims to "promote Lorain, Ohio, as an international port and center of international commerce. To develop pride in the cultural and spiritual heritage of the people of the city and surrounding areas by honoring customs and traditions of the lands of their origin and ancestry."

Admission is $3 a person at the North and South Gates, and credit cards are accepted. Children 12 and under are free, as is parking. Those under 18 are required to be accompanied by an adult after 6 p.m.

To learn more about the weekend festival, click here.