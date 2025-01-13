LUNAR NEW YEAR 2025: Events happening in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — The Lunar New Year is coming up, and people in Northeast Ohio are looking for ways to celebrate the holiday.

Here is a list of events happening in Northeast Ohio:



Asian Lunar New Year Celebration: Cleveland Public Library will host a celebration on Jan. 25 starting at 11:30 a.m. Click here for more information.

Lunar New Year: Scintillating Snakes: The Clark-Fulton Learning Center will talk about the history of the holiday and then you can make your own snake-emblazoned tote bag from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 28. For more information, click here.

Cooking for Lunar New Year: The Chagrin Falls branch of the Cleveland Public Library is teaching folks how to cook veggie dumplings to celebrate the holiday on Jan. 29 at 6:30 p.m. For more information, click here.

Chinese New Year Lion Dance: Li Wah in Asiatown will be celebrating the Year of the Snake with a Lion Dance Performance on Jan. 31 at 7 p.m. To RSVP, click here.

Asia Plaza New Year Celebration: From 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Feb 1, head to Asia Plaza on Payne Avenue to ring in the Year of the Snake. For more information, click here.



Are you hosting a Lunar New Year event? Email webstaff@wews.com to be included.