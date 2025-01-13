Watch Now
NewsLet's Go NEO

Actions

LUNAR NEW YEAR 2025: Events happening in Northeast Ohio

The Lunar New Year is coming up and people in Northeast Ohio are looking for ways to celebrate the holiday.
lunar new year
Posted
and last updated

CLEVELAND — The Lunar New Year is coming up, and people in Northeast Ohio are looking for ways to celebrate the holiday.

Here is a list of events happening in Northeast Ohio:

  • Asian Lunar New Year Celebration: Cleveland Public Library will host a celebration on Jan. 25 starting at 11:30 a.m. Click here for more information.
  • Lunar New Year: Scintillating Snakes: The Clark-Fulton Learning Center will talk about the history of the holiday and then you can make your own snake-emblazoned tote bag from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 28. For more information, click here.
  • Cooking for Lunar New Year: The Chagrin Falls branch of the Cleveland Public Library is teaching folks how to cook veggie dumplings to celebrate the holiday on Jan. 29 at 6:30 p.m. For more information, click here.
  • Chinese New Year Lion Dance: Li Wah in Asiatown will be celebrating the Year of the Snake with a Lion Dance Performance on Jan. 31 at 7 p.m. To RSVP, click here.
  • Asia Plaza New Year Celebration: From 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Feb 1, head to Asia Plaza on Payne Avenue to ring in the Year of the Snake. For more information, click here.

Are you hosting a Lunar New Year event? Email webstaff@wews.com to be included.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.