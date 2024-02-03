Monsterfest Mania in Cuyahoga Falls brings fans of all things horror and monsters together

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — Fans of horror films and monster movies have a day to celebrate their favorite things as the first-ever Monsterfest Mania fills the aisles of the Emidio & Sons Expo Center in Cuyahoga Falls on Saturday.

Hosted by the owners of Akron Comicon, Monsterfest Mania runs from 10 am. to 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 10 and under.

Inside the expo center, guests can browse numerous local artists and their work and even purchase prints. From paintings and drawings of both classic and modern horror movies to comic illustrations, Northeast Ohio talent is put on full display.

If you like horror films, this expo is for you

Guests can also browse items like T-shirts, home decor, figurines and toys, all for sale.

In addition to starting or adding to a horror collection, Monsterfest Mania also offers unique panels and celebrity guest meet and greets.

James Duval, who played Frank in the 2001 film "Donnie Darko," will be at the event, as will C. J. Graham, who played Jason Voorhees in "Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives."

Organizers hope to showcase their passion for all things horror at the inaugural event, which they plan to make a regularly scheduled event in Northeast Ohio.

Emidio & Son's Expo Center is located at 48 E Bath Rd. in Cuyahoga Falls.

To learn more about Monsterfest Mania, click here.

